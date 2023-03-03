WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — After losing $3 million in income due to pandemic closures, the Waikiki Aquarium felt another blow in June 2022, when their beloved giant clam died of natural causes.

Staff now have a reason to celebrate thanks to a recent gift of dozens of clams from the Federated States of Micronesia.

The director of the Waikiki Aquarium said the giant clam that passed away was a signature species.

“It’s the one that many, many people who’ve been here over the years and decades come back to see again to see how much it’s grown,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter. “So, losing that was a big blow.”

Thanks to the Federated States of Micronesia National Aquaculture Centre in Kosrae, the Waikiki Aquarium now has 40 new clams of six different species — two of them are the same as the Waikiki’s late giant clam.

Each one of the clams was aquacultured, which means they were farm-raised as opposed to being found in the wild. NAC manager and operator Martin Selch built his first aquarium and bought clams as a boy.

“And I fell in love with them. It’s just the color, their reaction, and you can, you know, you can sense them, they show you when they feel bad, you can tell,” Selch said.

The vibrant colors that can be seen are not the clams themselves, according to Selch, but algae that grow on them.

They are not yet on display in Waikiki but the Aquarium has big plans on the horizon. Their coral farm will soon be converted into an aquaculture exhibit.

“The tank itself actually runs from here to here, the end,” said Waikiki Aquarium coral biologist, Maria Loberg. “So, we’d probably just make a tank that either runs that length and then have multiple ones that reach to the end of the stage.”

Dr. Rossiter said pandemic closures forced 50% of the Aquarium’s staff to be laid off. A total of $1.8 million from the federal government went to bills and about $35,000 from Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium helped pay staff salaries for three months. They hope a new aquaculture exhibit will draw big crowds.

“So, it’ll be aquaculture clams, aquaculture corals and then a variety of different fishes,” Dr. Rossiter said, “so, it should be a showstopper.”

“So,” Selch said, “I guess you’ll need more clams?”

“Well,” Dr. Rossiter said, “now that you mention it!”

Officials said about $25,000 will be put into renovations and the new exhibit should be ready in September 2023.