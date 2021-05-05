Waikīkī Aquarium offering gift shop appointments for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikīkī Aquarium is offering gift shop appointment times to give the community an opportunity to shop with purpose for Mother’s Day.

Proceeds from the gift shop will benifit Aquarium programs, exhibits and research.

Those who are interested must email shop@waikikiaquarium.com to schedule an appointment time at the gift shop. There are a variety of sea-inspired gifts at the shop, including one-of-a-kind artwork, tea sets, jewelry and more.

Appointments are available from Wednesday, May 5, to Sunday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call (808)-923-9741 or visit www.waikikiaquarium.org for more information about the Aquarium.