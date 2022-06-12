HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ocean is a little cleaner thanks to the work of volunteers and staff of the Waikīkī Aquarium.

In honor of World Ocean Month, the aquarium hosted a beach clean-up at the Sherwood Beach park in Waimanalo.

Organizers said 117 pounds of debris and trash. were picked up by about 30 volunteers.

There were microplastics, bottles, cigarette butts, and a big fishing net.

The beach cleanup was done as part of the National World Ocean Day goal to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.