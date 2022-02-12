Waikiki Aquarium hosts painting class on Valentine’s day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Waikiki Aquarium hosted a Valentine’s themed Paint For Your Soul event.

It was held on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Those who participated in the event got to paint on canvas.

“So the sea horse is kissing,” said Gwenaelle Devaux, Paint for Your Soul art instructor. “Of course, the sea horses are monogamous to each other. They are lifetime partners.So that’s another reason why we went with the sea horses kissing as well.”

The cost was $40. It included all the supplies for the painting, plus free admission to the Waikiki Aquarium. Each month there is a painting class at the Aquarium.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the aquarium gift shop has a 20% discount if you buy something pink from Feb. 12 to 14.