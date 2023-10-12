HONOLULU (KHON2) — The spooky season is swinging into full gear. On Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Waikīkī Aquarium there will be a fun-filled event for the whole family.

The event being hosted is the Waikīkī Aquarium’s Hoa Ho’olaule‘a, and the theme is ‘Glow in the Dark’.

“This family-friendly celebration will get guests in the spirit with a Glow in the Dark theme, spooktacular games, critter encounters, live exhibit demonstrations, hands-on activities, fun-filled booths, a Halloween costume contest, and ono food & drinks from local vendors like Simply Ono, Ono Kettle Pop, Banan and Local Poke Bowl,” said a spokesperson for the Waikīkī Aquarium.

The name, Hoa Ho’olaule‘a, is in honor of the Aquarium’s Hawaiian monk seal, Ho’ailona, who is currently in California for research through U.C. Santa Cruz. While he will not be on-site during the event, many of his ocean friends will be celebrating on his behalf.

Some of the fun things to do at the event include:

Boo-lympics: This is where keiki and their families can participate in a series of games like the Jack-O-Lantern Toss, The Witches’ Trap, Pin the Spider, The Monster Mash, and more!

Freaky Animal Museum: You will need to prepare as you embark on a jaw-dropping, spine-tingling journey as the world of oceanic oddities is unveiled. Explore the bones, spines, jaws, and exoskeletons of undersea creatures.

Glowing Wonders: You will be able to venture into mesmerizing glowing rooms, showcasing the world of fluorescence and bioluminescence. Witness the radiance of Sea Fireflies as they light up a faux deep ocean.

Halloween Costume Contest: Keiki can dress up in their Halloween best to have a chance to walk the stage and win some fa-boo-lous prizes.

Undersea Disguises: You can discover the ocean’s ultimate masters of disguise. Come face to face with the Horrible Sea Cucumber and greet the royalty of the sea, the Jeweled Anemone Hermit Crab.

You can click here for more information on the event.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission rates are as follows:

$15 for members ($5 for children 4-12) and

$20 for non-members ($10 for children 4-12).

Friends of the Waikīkī Aquarium members can attend Annual Meeting for free.

All ages are welcome; children 3 and under are free.

Pre-registration is recommended.

So, while you’re planning your family’s holiday excursions and events, add the Waikīkī Aquarium’s Hoa Ho’olaule‘a and get ready to glow in the dark!