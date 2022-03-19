HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikīkī Aquarium celebrated its 118th birthday with fun activities for its visitors.

There were arts and crafts, presentations, arts and crafts, and a beach cleanup on Saturday, March 19.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Vistors to the aquarium got to see the two new whitetip reef sharks.

There was also a painting class available in honor of the birthday celebration.

Waikīkī Aquarium celebrates its 118th birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, March 19,2022

Waikīkī Aquarium celebrates its 118th birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, March 19,2022

Waikīkī Aquarium celebrates its 118th birthday in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, March 19,2022

The Waikīkī Aquarium was established in 1904. It’s the second oldest public aquarium in the US.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan is the oldest which opened on Aug. 18, 1904.