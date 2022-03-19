HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikīkī Aquarium celebrated its 118th birthday with fun activities for its visitors.
There were arts and crafts, presentations, arts and crafts, and a beach cleanup on Saturday, March 19.
Vistors to the aquarium got to see the two new whitetip reef sharks.
There was also a painting class available in honor of the birthday celebration.
The Waikīkī Aquarium was established in 1904. It’s the second oldest public aquarium in the US.
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit, Michigan is the oldest which opened on Aug. 18, 1904.