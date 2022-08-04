HONOLULU (KHON2) — After four months, the lone elevator in a Waikiki apartment building has been fixed. For some residents though, it’s too little, too late, and they will be moving out.

Residents said the elevator was up and running on Wednesday, much to their surprise because they were recently told that it wouldn’t be fixed until September.

“I’m very very happy about that, obviously,” said fourth floor resident Lily Buder.

“I was very happy. I was very shocked but very happy to not have to climb up those stairs,” said 10th floor resident Lorraine Sult.

Residents describe the past four months as miserable. Buder had been on crutches most of that time.

“That was the worst, just little to no human interaction for weeks on end because each time I’m going down the stairs on crutches, it was excruciating and not particularly safe,” said Buder.

Even with the elevator working, many residents have moved out or are planning to move out. They said they just weren’t happy about the way management handled the situation.

“The way it was handled was just not appropriate and I’ve lost faith in them, so I’m happy to be moving,” said Sult.

The attorney for Cirrus Asset Management sent a statement that said, “We are overjoyed that the elevator has been fixed… we worked with Otis for months and understand that the delay in repairs was caused by the global chip shortage and supply-chain problems… We know that this has been hard on our residents and have given all of our residents rent concessions.”

Buder and Sult each received a $300 rent credit, which they said isn’t nearly enough considering how long the problem lasted. The Hawaii Disability Rights Center still plans to get reimbursements for residents who filed claims for additional costs like delivery and dog walking services.

“I continue to believe that everybody in the building is entitled to some rent reduction, some compensation for the inconvenience that they went through,” said Lou Erteschik, executive director of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center.

“Thank you guys so much for just keeping us updated. People might not think it’s huge news or anything, but when it’s affecting you every day in your life, it’s like the biggest issue for us. So it means a lot that you guys took the time to cover it,” said Buder.