Waikele man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his wife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikele man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly tried to kill his wife.
Edsel Julaton pled not guilty to the charge on Friday, April 9.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The stabbing occurred on Tuesday, April 6.
Court documents say police responded to a home on Lumiauau Street around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim bleeding in a stairwell.
She told the responding officer that her husband stabbed her, police said.
The officer then found Julaton sitting on a couch, court documents say his young daughter was standing in front of him and crying. The girl told police that her dad stabbed her mom with a knife numerous times, according to court documents.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Julaton remains in custody on $250,000 bail.