Waikele man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his wife

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikele man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly tried to kill his wife.

Edsel Julaton pled not guilty to the charge on Friday, April 9.

The stabbing occurred on Tuesday, April 6.

Court documents say police responded to a home on Lumiauau Street around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim bleeding in a stairwell.

She told the responding officer that her husband stabbed her, police said.

The officer then found Julaton sitting on a couch, court documents say his young daughter was standing in front of him and crying. The girl told police that her dad stabbed her mom with a knife numerous times, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Julaton remains in custody on $250,000 bail.