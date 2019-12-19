Waikele Christmas Lights will spark your holiday spirit

‘Twas the week before Christmas on Anapau Place…

Where the holidays look a little different in this Waikele neighborhood’s case.

Keith Yoshida has decorated his house for over 20 years. Each year, the Christmas lights are brighter and the display gets bigger.

So, how long does it take Yoshida and his neigbors to get the Waikele Christmas lights running? Yoshida starts preparing on the first of November by taking lights out of storage.

“To set it up probably takes a little over 100 hours and for several of us working on it, so about 300 man hours roughly,” he said.

It all started eight years ago with Yoshida’s house being the star of the show. Over the years, neighbors have slowly joined in on the holiday spirit.

For newcomers in the neighborhood, it’s a bit of a requirement to welcome this holiday tradition.

With all the bright lights and fun displays, Yoshida wants to remind people about the true meaning of Christmas. The Yoshida’s accept donations for non-profit organizations.

The Waikele Christmas Lights happen every night from 7:00 to 9:30. The show will continue through the end of December, but the Yoshida’s will keep their lights up until January 8th.

