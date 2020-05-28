Waihee Beach Park will close Thursday for maintenance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Waihee Beach Park will be closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

This will be for a park maintenance project.

Waihee Beach Park will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

For more information, contact the Central District office at (808) 270-7232. For general Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

