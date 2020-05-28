HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced that Waihee Beach Park will be closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
This will be for a park maintenance project.
Waihee Beach Park will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 29.
For more information, contact the Central District office at (808) 270-7232. For general Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Waihee Beach Park will close Thursday for maintenance
- Honolulu Zoo will open its doors again on June 5
- Gaming convention BlizzCon 2020 canceled, organizers say
- Way 2 Go! Destiny Bueno
- Officials warn against fake unemployment claims