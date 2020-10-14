Waiehu man arrested after alleged stabbing on Maui

Maui police arrested a 69-year-old Waiehu man for second-degree assault after an altercation on Oct. 11. Charges were upgraded to first-degree assault after a medical report revealed the victim would require surgery.

WAIEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police arrested a 69-year-old Waiehu man for second-degree assault after an altercation on Oct. 11. Charges were upgraded to first-degree assault after a medical report revealed the victim would require surgery.

Police say the suspect has been identified as Steven Martinez of Waiehu.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to a Waiehu residence regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, police discovered a male victim identified as Martinez’ neighbor.

The victim told police that he and Martinez were engaged in an argument when an alleged physical altercation ensued. During the fight, the victim sustained a puncture wound from an unknown object.

He was later treated at Maui Memorial Center, where an Emergency Room Doctor’s Report was conducted. Per the report, his injuries required surgery.

Martinez was formally charged after his classification was upgraded from second-degree assault to first-degree assault. His bail has been set at $5,000.

