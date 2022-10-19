PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Navy’s boil water advisory could be lifted on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Joint Base officials said repairs on a 36-inch water main break are complete, but there is still more work to be done before area residents can go back to normal.

Navy officials said the Waiau main break was major.

“I need to first slowly introduce water back into the system to restore pressure and system health. After pressure has been restored, we will conduct additional bacteria sampling throughout the system,” said Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander.

Officials said residents should not panic if their pressure drops.

“There may be fluctuations in water pressure and a slight smell of chlorine as we reintroduce water into the system,” Capt. Sohaney said.

Even with the Waiau repairs completed, affected residents said they will never drink from their tap again after Red Hill.

“No,” said Lou, a Radford area resident. “Since I first moved to this country, my father told me never drink the tap water in a foreign country, and then I come here, I got complacent with it, and now look what’s happened.”

Lou’s water has had a strange appearance all week; She described it as “little things in our water.”

“We need to move families into hotels, especially people with sick children, disabilities,” Lou said, “the others with extra things going on at home then perhaps the norm.”

The Navy shortened its timeline for lifting the boil advisory from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Saturday thanks to innovative methods, but residents said hard data needs to be shown.

“And so yes, we welcome it on Saturday but I’d like to see some test results that show the water’s clear, particularly the bacterial ones,” Lou said.

“We’re just still moving at the speed of safety. As you open up a system this big, we’re expecting some pressure fluctuations and our teams are ready to address those today and tomorrow,” Capt. Sohaney said.