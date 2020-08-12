Waiau District Park recreation building renovations begin

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — An $824,000 face lift is coming to the Waiau District Park recreation building.

The project will renovate both the inside and outside of the building, improve drainage, improve ADA accessibility, and install new blackout drapes, ceiling fans and air conditioning.

It’s scheduled to begin this week, and completed by next spring.

The facility will be closed during construction.

