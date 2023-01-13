HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don’t panic.

She turned to Action Line to help spread the word.

Traci Mitsui received an email on Thursday, Jan. 27 for an $857 charge on an Amazon order that she did not make. There was an 888 number at the bottom to call with questions.

“So, I saw that and I got really mad,” Mitsui said. “And so I called that number and it was a guy and he said that he’s from the Amazon fraud protection.”

Mitsui said the person on the line knew the last four digits of her bank card and even read off a recent purchase she recognized. According to the fake Amazon worker, he could help get her money back for the charge that was not familiar.

“So I said, yes, please! And you know, I was so thankful to him, I thought, you know, trust this guy,” Mitsui said.

The fraudster had Mitsui download two payment apps and enter her banking information. She then noticed that more than $800 was taken out of her bank account.

I was still upset and my daughter said, ‘Mom, you got to calm down because that’s why you reacted without thinking and you did the wrong thing.'” Traci Mitsui, scam victim

The Better Business Bureau agreed and said these scams are more successful than most would think. It is how the victim reacts that matters.

“People shouldn’t feel bad because they have emotions, we’re all human and we do have ’em, but we have to remember it’s okay to be upset, but don’t make financial decisions during that time,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager

Amazon pointed KHON2 to this recent blog post, which notes customers should check their account or mobile app to confirm their real purchase history.

KHON2 asked Mitsui if she would do anything differently.

“Look at the message, step back, don’t get upset and don’t get scared,” Mitsui said.

Honolulu police said the case was classified as fraud, no arrests have been made as of Friday, Jan. 13.