40-year-old man in critical condition following motorcycle collision in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 40-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition following a collision at the intersection of Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street.
EMS says it happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday evening.
Honolulu police temporarily closed the intersection due to the crash.
No additional details are available at this time.
