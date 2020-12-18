40-year-old man in critical condition following motorcycle collision in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 40-year-old motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition following a collision at the intersection of Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street.

EMS says it happened at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday evening.

Honolulu police temporarily closed the intersection due to the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.

