HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 last reported on the suspect charged in the deadly shooting at the Waianae Boat Harbor, Wednesday.

In a recent update, 18-year-old Javen Lopez has been indicted for murder and firearms offenses.

Court documents said, gunshots rang out at the harbor on Sept. 3.

A massive manhunt to find those involved began Sept. 23, and ended just three days later with the tables being turned when victims turned out to be suspects.

Javen Lopez was shot and police said at first he told them he didn’t not know why someone would shoot him.

He remains in custody on a $2 million dollar bail.

A second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was killed, along with a 29-year-old man.