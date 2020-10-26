Waianae Satellite City Hall closed due to nearby water main break

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A water main break near the driver licensing center and satellite city hall in Waianae has caused the city to close both offices for the remainder of the day.

Both offices are housed at the Waianae Neighborhood Community Center.

The closure is due to the lack of water and restrooms at the center. Staff at the driver licensing center and satellite city hall will be reassigned to other service locations. Appointment holders will be contacted and offered the opportunity to reschedule.

The city anticipates that the repairs will be completed in time today to resume normal operations Tuesday, Oct. 27.