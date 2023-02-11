The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is investigating a water main break near 1479 Pali Highway.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Waianae and Nanakuli to conserve water throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, BWS said those above Piliuka Place should only use water for essential needs like cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There is a conversation request in place because Hawaiian Electric is having power issues that are affecting BWS facilities in West Oahu.

Customers in the area may notice low to no water.