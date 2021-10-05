Waianae man sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth trafficking, unregistered AR-15 rifle

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In federal court, a 35-year-old man from Waianae was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release for “leading a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy” on Oahu and the Big Island.

The United States Department of Justice Attorney’s Office reported the man sentenced is Samuel K. Kapoi, and he pled guilty on May 25 for possessing and conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

According to Judith A. Philips, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, Kapoi had an unregistered AR-15 rifle with no serial number and was responsible for giving out more than 26 pounds of meth within a span of about nine months.

“Methamphetamine remains the dominant drug of abuse in Hawaii, and this conviction and sentence demonstrate the price methamphetamine traffickers can pay for continuing to pursue this path to profit,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Philips.

District Judge Jill A. Otake said Kapoi’s actions were like “injecting poison” into Hawaii’s communities without the appropriate and necessary resources to handle meth addictions. Judge Otake also said Kapoi’s actions were “not a victimless crime.”

Judge Otake ordered Kapolei’s sentence to start on Jan. 4, 2022.