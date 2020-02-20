Waianae man receives one of the strongest sentences in Hawaii state history

A Waianae man that was accused of attempted murder and gun charges received one of the strongest sentences in Hawaii State history on Thursday morning. Circuit Judge Paul B.K. Wong sentenced Lafoga to two consecutive life sentences, ensuring that Lafoga will never be released on parole.

Brandon Lafoga

Prosecutors said that Lafoga shot Kele Stout four times with a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun in September 2015. Lafoga then drove Stout to a store where Lafoga went to purchase accelerant to burn Stout’s body and work van. Stout managed to escape and drove himself to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where he received lifesaving treatment.

“This is an outstanding result that accurately reflects the heinousness of Lafoga’s crimes,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.

Ranier Ines, Lafoga’s accomplice, will be sentenced July 30. Ines also faces a life sentence.