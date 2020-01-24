Waianae Intermediate to take part in the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championships

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waianae Intermediate School robotics team is gearing up for its next competition.

They’re taking part in the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky in April.

KHON2 caught up with the team this morning on Take-2 to talk about what it takes to get them to the world championships.

“We’re learning a lot on how to work together and design the robot together and put our minds together and figure it out,” said Izaiah Razon of the Waianae Intermediate Robotics team. “It is really fun. We get to come together after school and just have a good time.”

The team still needs to raise about $18,000 by the end of March.

If you’d like to help them reach their goal, you can visit the school or give them a call.