Waianae High School opens new $10.7 million Searider Productions facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waianae High School’s new facility for the Searider Productions’ media education program will be available for students upon their return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The 8,500 square foot facility was designed by WhiteSpace Architects and was projected to cost about $10.7 million. In order to obtain more space for the new facility, the school’s pool building was demolished. Two existing Searider Productions’ building were also remodeled and added into the expanded design.

“Another big dream becomes a reality thanks to all our students — past and present — and supporters who believed in them since 1993. The new facility will serve as a mini-campus for our program, which has expanded to serve hundreds of students every term and even over school breaks,” said Candy Suiso, co-founder and executive director of Searider Productions Foundation.

A few features include large windows, lobby space with an area to display student-created products, two new classrooms, office and conference room, covered lanai and an open courtyard to be used for classes and events.

During construction, Searider Productions temporarily moved to another space on campus as they continued with their programs.