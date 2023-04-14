A photo shows a map of Oʻahu and the water main repairs being done on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Waialua, Hawai’i. (Photo/Board of Water Supply)

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said they are responding a water main issues in Waialua.

According to BWS, they are conducting emergency repairs to an eight-inch main break.

The break is located on Farrington Highway by Kuhi Street.

BWS has asked that motorists drive with caution as they make their way through the area.

There will be work crews in the west-bound lane near Waialua High and Intermediate School ensuring that the project is completed; so, caution is a primary need while driving through.

There will be approximately 1,200 services that will be impacted by these repairs. BWS said the water main was throttled until around 1 p.m. on the afternoon of Friday, April 14.

Customers in the area have been asked to store water for use during the repairs. So, they have been asked to use water sparingly for essential needs only while the crews fix the issue.

BWS said that “when the repairs are underway, roving water wagons will be made available for customers, please call 808-748-5000 extension 1 to request the rover.”