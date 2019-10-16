Waialua Elementary honored as Special Olympics Unified Champion School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A school on Oahu’s north shore is celebrating a big accomplishment.

Waialua Elementary was recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School on Tuesday.

It’s the first elementary school in the state to receive this honor.

It means Waialua Elementary is a school where students with disabilities feel welcome and are included in all activities.

The school had to meet 10 rigorous standards of excellence to receive this honor, which included playing at least two unified sports a year, creating inclusive environments school-wide, and having sustainable practices of acceptance.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and I’d like to commend my team for their efforts. In the United States, children with disabilities are 2-3 times more likely to be bullied, which makes the timing of this award and assembly that much more meaningful since October is National Bullying Prevention Month. This award reflects the work that we’re doing to ensure that all students feel welcome and accepted at Waialua Elementary,” said Principal Scott Moore.

