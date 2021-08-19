Waialua Beach Road Bridge to reopen with 25 ton limit per vehicle

Aerial view of the Waialua Beach Road Bridge over Ki’iki’i Stream. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waialua Beach Road Bridge will reopen to motorists on Friday, Aug. 20, due to the completion of construction and repair work.

According to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction, the bridge’s maximum load limit will be 25 tons per vehicle. Signs have been posted to notify drivers of the limit.

Officials reported the bridge suffered extensive damage during its 69 years of use. A replacement bridge will be required within the next five to seven years.

During that time, officials will design and construct a new bridge which will include a temporary bypass during construction.

The bridge was closed as a result of damage from heavy rains and floods in March.

The structure is also known as Bridge 605 and the Waialua Beach Road Ki‘iki‘i Stream Crossing.