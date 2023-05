A fire broke out in Waialua, Hawaiʻi leaving one person dead on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is still investigating the cause of a deadly fire at this condo complex in Waialua.

So far, HFD confirming a husband and wife lived in the unit where the fire broke out.

The wife was able to make it out of the apartment, but the husband did not. EMS confirmed the one fatality. Fire fighters found the man inside a bedroom.