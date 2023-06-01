HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you are looking for some family-friendly fun, check this out.

Here is Wai Kai, there are a lot of things to do throughout pretty much the entire week.

But, come this Saturday is Wai Kai’s inaugural Ocean Fest which is celebrating World Ocean Day which is coming up on June 8.

But to learn more about the venue and what is taking place at this Ocean Fest, we are here with the Events Director, Amber Jacroux.

Tell us about what people can expect at Wai Kai Ocean Fest,

“Yes, of course. So, this Saturday, June 3, is Wai Kai Ocean Fest. Its running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public to attend,” said Jacroux.

“We are working with a lot of non-profit organizations and community members to give awareness on all of the various things ocean related. So, when we created this event, [we were] wanting to honor World Oceans Day. We selected certain partners to encompass all of things ocean related. So, obviously, we will have activities in the Wai Kai Wave as well as the Wai Kai Lagoon. We are going to have a keiki SUP race. There is a prone paddling race. There’s a water polo demo. So, there is a lot going on the activity water side. Then, we brought a lot of partners out to also learn and educate on ways that we can better our influence on the environment around us to really take care of the ocean. So, we have partners coming out from Bishop Museum, from Hoakalei Cultural Foundation, as well as Sustainable Surf and Future Swell. We have activities. We have live entertainment. We have food vendors. We have games and activities; so, there are all sorts of things for everybody to do throughout the day. Trident Adventures is owned and operated by a former U.S. Navy Seal, and they are going to do a demonstration of a helicopter jump into our Wai Kai Lagoon. On that day, they are going to have a raffle that if you put your name in, they are going to do a last drop at 3:45 on the day of the event that that raffle winner will actually get to jump from the helicopter into our lagoon.” Wai Kai Events Director, Amber Jacroux

Well, thank you very much; and just a heads up, to give you some values. That is a $1,300 value for you to be able to jump out of a helicopter.

But to find out more about what is to come, everything that is taking place this weekend pretty much goes on throughout the week here at Wai Kai.

We are here with the Director of Marketing, Nicole Fuertes.

Tell us a little bit about what else is taking place in the summer months ahead.

“Absolutely. So, all the parents out there, if they are still looking for something for their keiki to do this summer, we have an awesome program,” said Fuertes.

“We have our Camp Kai program that is going to run weekly for eight weeks. That will start June 5th to Aug. 8, and that is for keiki ages 8-13. We are also looking for camp counselors 14 and 15 years old. In addition to that, on July 3, we are going to be starting our Wai Kai show, a waterman’s journey. But all throughout the month of June, every Monday at 6:45 p.m., Tahiti Mana will be doing a special sneak preview of the Wai Kai show. So, come on out, have dinner on our Wai Kai wave deck. We will also have dinner specials that feature a sampling from the Wai Kai show. So, it will be an amazing time. But we always have surf events happening every day of the week and special lagoon events happening every day of the week.” Wai Kai Director of Marketing, Nicole Fuertes

Again, this is the Wai Kai Ocean Fest and its inaugural festival taking place this Saturday, June 3.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m, free to the public. There are so much fun things to do here.