HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even on days where the ocean is flat, surfers now have a chance to catch a wave on Oʻahu.

The Wai Kai at Hoakalei in Ewa Beach is now open.

Outside of an entertainment area, there are restaurants and a 52-acre lagoon for water activities.

The main attraction is the “Wai Kai wave”.

“This thing is a stoke machine, anybody at any level can have fun here, just like the Waimea river it’s the funnest thing you can do literally,” explained Jason Bitzer, Wai Kai Surf Director.

Developers said it’s the world’s first 100-foot-wide wave and Hawaiʻi’s first deep-standing artificial wave.

“In surfing the most consistent thing you can do to put a smile on your face, an example is when I was a lifeguard with Waimea river we were just waiting for it to open up, now it’s open every day,” added Bitzer.

Wai kai said waves can be smaller for beginners or turned up to head-high for advanced levels.

Wai Kai is a year-round venue, and it will introduce a new era of experimental recreation once it opens.

The venue Includes standout elements like three exceptional restaurants, bespoke events, Nalo Kai Club with a private lounge and Sessions Lifestyle and Apparel shop.

Wai Kai will also have the LineUp, a monthly and annual discount membership program designed for kama‘āina and military.

This sets the stage for transformative experiences by bringing together the best of the island’s activities, while also celebrating Hawaiʻi’s cultural ties to water.

It also allows up to three lanes with 10 surfers per lane

The 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon will also have an assortment of watersport activities from which guests can choose.

A variety of watercrafts will also be available to rent. Rentals include kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and pedalboards, Hydrobikes, outrigger canoes, surfskis, pedal boats, Duffy boat cruises and AquaBana floating cabanas.

Another attraction for the venue is that Hawaiʻi-based Events International has partnered with Wai Kai to curate a robust schedule of interactive and engaging events and experiences for all ages.

Wai Kai will host memorable group functions and catered events ranging from intimate gatherings to full buyouts.

The LineUp at Wai Kai has been benchmarked by Sustainable Tourism & Outdoors Kit for Evaluation, the only sustainability standard built for the surf park industry.

The STOKE Surf Parks standard was created with input from major wave technology providers and surf parks.