HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that broke out in the Waiʻanae area has been investigated by the Honolulu Fire Department.

Their conclusion was drawn by the HFD Investigator tasked with looking into the causes of the fire.

The cause of the accidental fire?

“Downed power lines, due to high winds, ignited the wildland fire,” said a spokesperson for HFD. “Two exposures were damaged — a house and multiple chicken coops.”

The HFD Investigator said that there was an estimated $119,000 in damages to the house on the property. there was also an estimated $22,000 to a chicken coop that was also on the property, and an additional $1,000 to contents.

The fire was reported on Nov. 14 on Haleahi Road in Waiʻanae. HFD responded and soon discovered that the fire had impacted approximately 16.8 acres of land and was declared under control at 7:55 p.m.