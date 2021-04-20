Wahiawa woman dies after apparent drowning near Mokuleia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu woman is dead after an incident in waters off Mokuleia on Monday, April 19.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says bystanders found the woman in the water shortly after 7 p.m. in cardiac arrest.

The medical examiner’s office identified the deceased as 23-year-old Jessica Patterson, of Wahiawa.

EMS transported Patterson to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where she died.

Officials have not determined Patterson’s cause of death but do not suspect foul play was involved.