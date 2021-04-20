Wahiawa woman dies after apparent drowning near Mokuleia

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu woman is dead after an incident in waters off Mokuleia on Monday, April 19.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says bystanders found the woman in the water shortly after 7 p.m. in cardiac arrest.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The medical examiner’s office identified the deceased as 23-year-old Jessica Patterson, of Wahiawa.

EMS transported Patterson to the hospital in extremely critical condition, where she died.

Officials have not determined Patterson’s cause of death but do not suspect foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories