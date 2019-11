HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Wahiawa made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Kai Dela Cruz, 21, is charged with murder.

He’s being held on $500,000 bail.

Police say on Tuesday night Dela Cruz stabbed Isaac Lee at an apartment complex on Ohai Place.

It’s not known if or how the two men knew each other.