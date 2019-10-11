Wahiawa, Mililani family amongst many auditioning for Family Feud

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We have a lot of funny, energetic families in Hawaii.

All week, we’ve been showcasing some who tried out for Family Feud over the weekend.

Here’s one Wahiawa/Mililani family hoping to make it on the game show.

“I know all of us love Family Feud,” said Laurie. “I was watching the news, and Howard and yourself said, ‘Family Feud is coming to Honolulu. I was like, ahhh’ Good answer, good answer!”

It was the game show’s first time auditioning in Hawaii.

“We had over 1500 emails,” said the Family Feud coordinator. “Which was quite a lot. We go through every single email. Families write us stories. We go through all that stuff, from there, we select families to audition.”

About 600 families made the cut including this Wahiawa and Mililani family, who made sure to don blue print except for one.

“I was recruited,” said Matt. “Obviously I’m the only guy here. Apparently I’m funny, sometimes.”

“He has good answers, smart, quick on his feet. And he’s handsome,” said a family member.

“I paid her to say that,” said Matt.

Does this family have what it takes to compete on Family Feud?

KHON2 put them to the test.

KHON2 asked Name one of the top favorite local foods in Hawaii. “Poke. Crab. Spam musubi. I was gonna say that. Next answer! Li hing mui. Slurpee. Good answer. Shrimp chips.”

“What’s wrong Laurie? Laurie: Well you said local, I thought crab…is known all over the world. I really did bad. I’m supposed to say mochi crunch or something.”

KHON2 stuck around to watch them audition in front of the ones who will decide if they’re good enough to compete.

“My heart is like racing. Good answer. We love family feud. We’re so excited. We’re ready,” said another family member.

Hawaii families selected to compete on the next season of Family Feud will be invited to film in Los Angeles, with host Steve Harvey.

Filming for Family Feud begins in March 2020.