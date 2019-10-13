Wahiawa Lion’s Club sees a great turnout at fundraiser for Veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After events took a turn at a previous fundraiser, the Wahiawa Lion’s Club had an overwhelming amount of support at their fundraiser on Saturday, October 12.

The club hosted a brunch at Dots Restaurant, “Honoring Our Real Super Heroes with Melveen Leed and Friends,” to help support their upcoming Veteran’s Day Parade.

“Sold out. We sold out all the seats. We had walk-ins and they go, ‘Where we gon’ sit, no more room!” said event organizer Rene Mansho.

The brunch featured a performance by singer Melveen Leed, who sang songs from the fifties, sixties, and even twenties.

“This is amazing for us, every year we’re struggling,” said Mansho. “We got robbed last time when we were doing our breakfast sale tickets at Long’s. We did a fundraiser then, and we’re trying to raise money again for the Veteran’s Day Parade. We’re honoring the real superheroes.”

If you want to participate in the parade, visit https://ourwahiawa.com/.