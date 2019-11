HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of people lined the streets in Wahiawa Monday morning to celebrate and honor our nation’s veterans.

More than 80 marching bands participated in the 73rd annual veterans day parade.

This year’s theme — honor our real super heroes.

“It first started off to honor WWII veterans, because tiny Wahiawa lost 21 people during WWII,” said Larry Neacham, Wahiawa Lions Club.

Grand marshalls for this year’s parade were Vietnam veterans Allan Hoe and Raymond Santana.