Wahiawa hit-and-run suspect arrested in California, member of military

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Wahiawa has been identified.

The U.S. Army disclosed that they are not able to release the name of the man yet, but confirmed that he is a member of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.

Police say the man fled the scene after hitting a 73-year-old man with his car. He reportedly abandoned his car and took a flight to California where he was arrested.

The victim was Todd White of Haleiwa.

No additional details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

