Wahiawa fire damages home, displaces 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says a one-story home was damaged and two adults were displaced due to a house fire on Saturday, May 29, in Wahiawa.

HFD says a 911 call reported the fire at 57 Kilea Pl. at 9:34 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters discovered light smoke coming from the living room of the residential home upon arrival. A woman who was home at the time of the blaze exited the house without injury, according to HFD.

Officials say a man, who lives in the residence but was not there at the time, arrived home to see the fire. Crews secured a water supply, began battling the fire and performed a search of the home for other occupants.

HFD says the fire was contained to the living room and its contents. The two occupants of the home were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross

The blaze was brought under control by 9:49 a.m., according to HFD.

The fire is estimated to have caused $70,000 in damage to the house and its contents and the cause is under investigation.