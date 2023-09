HONOLULU (KHON2) — For this Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday, we feature Hendrix, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel mix.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

He’s partially blind but that doesn’t impact his sunny outlook on life.

Shelter dog Hendrix up for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society) Shelter dog Hendrix up for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

He loves going on leisurely walks and endless amounts of TLC.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

If you’d like to give Hendrix a home you can meet him at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Ewa campus.