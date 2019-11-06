Wag your way into a Winter Wonderland!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Hawaii Pet Portraits! For the past three years Ashley Smith has hosted a holiday photo session for pet owners and their festive four-legged friends.
This year, customers will receive their Christmas photos and an ornament of their fur baby.
The theme for the set is a Winter Wonderland.
Dogs aren’t the only furry friends invited to the holiday shoot. Smith says the pet sessions are open to one large dog or two medium size dogs or one cat.
The next Winter Wonderland “mini session” is November 10th at the Hawaii Pet Portraits studio.
To book your Winter Wonderland photo shoot and for more information on Hawaii Pet Portraits, click here.