Wag your way into a Winter Wonderland!

Brian Suite, 27, is trying to tackle a rare form of cancer - a soft tissue sarcoma that affects 1% of 1% of all people with cancer. And he has a lot of friends and supporters who are cheering for him.

The 2010 Punahou graduate was a standout athlete -- part of a team that set the state record in the 4x100m relay, and part of 3 state championships in 3 different sports: Football, Baseball, and Track & Field.

As a starting safety for the Utah State Aggies (from 2012-2014), Brian helped his team win 30 games in 3 seasons, including 3 bowl games, the last WAC conference championship, and the first Mountain Division Championship in the Mountain West Conference.

As an undrafted free agent (in 2015), Brian played in 4 pre-season games for the Detroit Lions. After retiring as a pro athlete, Brian began a career as a real estate broker in Seattle.

But in June, he moved home to be with his family while his father battled cancer. In August, Howard Suite lost that battle.

Then in September, Brian was told that he has Stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma -- a rare type of cancer that affects 0.0001% of all people who have cancer. Because the cancer is so rare, there are no clinical trials, no experts, and no defined protocol for treatment.

Brian has begun chemotherapy, and his goal is to become eligible for surgery at a major cancer center on the mainland as soon as possible.

Brian's friends are offering prayers and support for him and his mom Wendy, and have organized a fundraising event, a Facebook Group, and a GoFundMe campaign that raised $100,000 in just over a week.

For the fundraiser, Punahou classmate and 3-time world champion surfer Carissa Moore donated a competition-worn yellow leader jersey and surfboard.

Another classmate, pro beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb, donated a signed volleyball and got a slew of other items -- like a pair of tickets to an LA Dodgers game, tickets to an LA Lakers game, an NBA basketball signed by Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, and Oakley sunglasses.