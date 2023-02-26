Aleyna Wish Reveal with Family, Wish Granter and YLB (Courtesy Travis Okimoto, 2023)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s Young Leaders Board, hosted Waffles for Wishes to help make the wishes of keiki with critical illnesses across the state come true. All proceeds raised during the event will go towards that goal.

As part of the hosted event, a little girl who is fighting leukemia was surprised with news that her wish will be granted.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The champagne-chic brunch was held at Aloha Tower on Feb. 26 and costed between $125 and $150 depending on date of purchase.

Aleyna wish reveal with family, YLB and wish granter (Courtesy Travis Okimoto) MAWH Young Leaders Board (Courtesy Travis Okimoto)

Make-A-Wish said the event featured live entertainment, enjoyable eats from local restaurants, mimosas, spiked coffee and other bottomless libations included with a general admission ticket.

Those who attended were also able to get haircuts and shaves from a local barber, caricature drawings and watch artist Solomon Enos paint works of art.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

The event was for guests over the age of 21 with a valid government-issued photo ID.