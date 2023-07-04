Depending on where you live, your license plate could be saying a whole lot about you. (Getty)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ruling has been made in an ongoing legal battle regarding a Hawaii man’s personalized license plates.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled in favor of the State of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu.

The lawsuit challenged state and local rules regarding personalized license plates and the use of expletives on them, in which the man was contending that using profane or vulgar language was “a viewpoint that may not be constitutionally abridged,” per court documents.

The district court concluded that the man involved, who had filed a complaint in September 2022, was not challenging the viewpoint of his message, but the content of it, including the implied profanity.

According to documents detailing the court’s opinion, license plates are subject to government restrictions, so long as those restrictions are “viewpoint neutral” and “reasonable” for the purpose of the forum.

Because the decision was regarding the content and not the viewpoint, court documents said, “Such content-based restrictions are constitutionally permissible.”

The district court also said the man’s license plates were recalled not because of their overall message, but because of the implied profane language.

We are pleased with the Ninth Circuit’s decision that the City’s regulations for personalized license plates are constitutionally permissible. We recently held a public hearing on proposed amendments to the current regulations and will continue to apply clear, objective and reasonable guidelines regarding acceptable and unacceptable number/letter combinations.” City and County of Honolulu, Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro

The U.S. District Court’s order detailed the events leading up to the legal proceedings as well as restrictions on personalized plates in Hawaii.

The man applied for personalized plates in January 2021 with a combination of letters that he claimed was an acronym for his business, according to the U.S. District Court’s order.

In Honolulu, requested vanity plates are approved and issued by the City’s Department of Customer Services Motor Vehicle Registration Branch and applications are flagged if employees feel they may violate any of the rules set forth by the City.

Most of the time, letter combinations that may imply expletives are automatically rejected, but one employee approved the personalized plates after speaking with the man over the phone to ask what the letters stood for.

When the man who applied for the plates was informed of the approval and went to pick them up, another employee flagged the plates and notified a supervisor before telling the man the plates were not allowed.

Ultimately, after signs of agitation, he received the plates, but they were recalled in July 2021 and he was directed to surrender the plates via letter and phone.

When no action was taken, an administrator sent a follow-up letter offering to replace the plates without charge or give the man a refund; they also warned if he did not comply, he would be driving unlawfully with a recalled license plate.

He did not heed warnings and was unable to re-register his vehicle the next year before seeking legal action that ultimately resulted in the district court finding the restrictions on the mistaken plates permissible.

Applications for personalized plates will be denied if they meet the following criteria:

Have a letter or numerical combination of regular license plates.

Have a letter or numerical combination that has already been assigned.

Include words or connotations in the following categories: Sexual, vulgar or explicit nature, including “intimate body parts” or excretory functions. Drug-related, such as potential references to intoxicants including alcohol. “Ethnic” in nature, which can apply to messages on the basis of sex, race or nationality, or messages that are otherwise offensive or disparaging as judged by the Director.



“We are happy but not surprised that the Ninth Circuit came to the correct conclusion,” said Deputy Attorney General Isaac Ickes, who represented the State.