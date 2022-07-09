HONOLULU (KHON2) — The voting machines were tested on Oahu on Saturday, July 9.

The state Office of Elections said the test was administered by the official observers who are the eyes and ears of the public.

Official observers represent different political parties, community groups and individuals.

The testing looked at logic and accuracy. The official observers verify that the voting, and the vote count system works properly. When the test is done, the machines will be certified and secured.

The neighbor island machines will be tested and certified next week.