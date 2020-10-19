Voting by mail? Here’s how to make sure your ballot was received

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Election day is a few weeks away and many across the state have already sent in their ballots. Here’s how to make sure your ballot will be counted on Nov. 3.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

For those mailing in their ballots, the Hawai’i elections office and U.S.P.S recommends sending in your vote by Oct. 27. Ballots received after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 will not be counted in the 2020 General Election.

Here’s what you should have received in the mail:

A ballot

A ballot secrecy sleeve

A return ballot envelope (postage prepaid)

Voting instructions

To track and make sure that your ballot was received by the Hawai’i Office of Elections, click here.

The state elections office is urging any registered voter who has not received their ballot to contact 453-8683.

For more details, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2