Votes needed for Park West Gallery’s ‘Made in Hawaii’ artist competition

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Park West Gallery selected 10 semi-finalists for the “Made in Hawaii” artist competition after sorting through hundreds of submissions. That group needs to be narrowed down to three and the Gallery needs the public’s help to do it.

The pieces are not actually in-store yet — some are being brought from neighbor islands. They will be on display in time for when voting for finalists opens on Monday, Nov. 1.

“All of the islands, from Maui to Hilo, Big Island, I mean it was a little bit of it all,” said Arturo Torrez, art director at Park West Gallery. “And I can’t wait, you know, I’ve only seen them over the digital form, I can’t wait to physically see them.”

Locals submitted three original pieces to display their story and creativity for the competition. Torrez said, selecting the semi-finalists was not a walk in the park for their committee.

“Well, first off, wow. That’s all I can say. Locally throughout the whole state of Hawaii, there’s an incredible amount of talent and trust me, it was not easy to select the top 10.” Arturo Torrez, Park west gallery art director

The hard part for Park West is over, at least until finalists have been selected. On Nov. 2, the public will be invited to vote in-person for the top three.

“And people will be able to walk in, look at the collection, select the artist they wanna put their vote towards. And that’s gonna go on for a full-on week, till November 8th,” Torrez said.

After finalists are chosen, Park West’s committee will reconvene to select the winner of a yearlong contract at the Gallery, right in the heart of the historic Waikiki Beach Walk. They will even have the chance to do live shows in front of collectors from around the world.

“And we want to tell their story, that’s what we do at Park West; we bring the story, the arts, to the collectors right in front of them,” Torrez said. “We truly want this to be a winner of Hawaii, right? So it’s so important, we really truly want this to be a selection done by, yeah! By the community.”

Attendees will go to one of the iPad kiosks after they select the artist they want to vote for. They will then search for the artist’s name and make their selection to help a local community member achieve their dreams.

Click here to visit the Park West Gallery website. Park West is located at the Waikiki Beach Walk, 226 Lewers St. Suite L118, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.