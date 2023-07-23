HONOLULU (KHON2) — Their nicknames are Mr. Aloha Mullet and The Jeetz and they’re looking to prove they have the most epic hairdo.

The two local kids are competing in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship, a national mullet hair competition.

Out of 900 contestants in the Kid’s Mullet division Ezekiel Arita — Mr. Aloha Mullet — and Jeter Aoki — The Jeetz — have made it into the top 100.

Ezekiel’s father Daniel Arita said on Sunday afternoon his boy had the 30th-highest votes and he’s looking for the community’s help to get him into the top 25.

“I think the first step right now is to try and just get him into the finals and then from there hopefully we can get him into the top three and that would be the dream,” said Daniel.

An undated photo of Ezekiel Arita. (Arita Ohana) Two-year-old Ezekiel Arita shows off his mullet. (Arita Ohana) Two-year-old Ezekiel Arita shows off his mullet. (Arita Ohana)

Voting for the top 25 will close on Monday, July 24 at 6 p.m. You have a chance to cast new votes on Sunday and Monday on your computer, tablet and phone — tallying up to a possible three votes that you can give to each keiki.

“So we got some ways to go but I think if everybody in Hawaii voted once then we’d for sure get there,” said Daniel.