HONOLULU (KHON2) – For the second year in a row, the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s esports program has been nominated for the best collegiate esports program.

UH Manoa’s esports team leader, Nyle Sky Kauweloa, has also been nominated for the collegiate esports ambassador of the year award.

Individuals can help the UH Manoa esports team by clicking here and voting for them to win. You have until Nov. 30 to make your vote count.

According to UH Manoa the winner will be determined by both esports experts and public vote. The ceremony to announce the winner will take place on Dec. 13 at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

“I’m speechless. It’s an honor for me, to be nominated for the individual award for the Collegiate Ambassador of the Year, 2022. Then, to have our program, once again, have back-to-back nominations for a top collegiate esports program in North America by the Esports Awards has been utterly amazing,” said Kauweloa.

Kauweloa and the esports team were nominated by their peers across the country as one of 10 finalists for each award.

“The rewards that are being seen here, quite frankly, have been the product of years of building out a community of UH students who care deeply about our gaming community on our Manoa campus,” said Kauweloa.