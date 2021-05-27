Volunteers to spend Memorial Day weekend fixing sidewalk hazards in Kaneohe

Lions Club members patching sidewalks in Kailua during a prior project. (Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Kahalu‘u Lions Club will be inspecting and patching concrete sidewalk hazards over Memorial Day weekend in Kaneohe.

The volunteers will be working on Saturday, May 29, on the mauka side of Waihe‘e Road near Kahalu‘u Community Park and working towards Kamehameha Highway.

This project is part of the District 50 Lion’s Safe Sidewalks initiative under the coordination of the City’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina (MOKA) community volunteer program.

Valuable support will also be provided by Kualoa-He‘eia Ecumenical Youth (KEY) Project.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, call the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance at (808) 768-3606.