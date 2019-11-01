Volunteers to cover graffiti and pick-up litter at Pearlridge Channel

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Volunteers from the U.S. Navy Region HI 50 for 50 program, an environmental initiative with the goal of completing 50 environment-related projects in honor of Hawai‘i becoming the 50th state, are scheduled to paint over graffiti and pick-up litter at Kalauao Springs Drainage Channel within Pearlridge Center.

The scheduled work will start under the Moanalua Road Bridge, then working their way makai, toward Kamehameha Highway. The work will be done on Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This community service project is being coordinated by the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) as a part of the Division of Road Maintenance, Mālama O Ka ‘Āina (MOKA) community volunteer program.

Pearlridge Center is generously supporting this event by providing all of the necessary supplies to paint over the graffiti.

The volunteers from the U.S. Navy will provide a much-needed service to the city, helping to beautify and maintain the area for the benefit of everyone on O‘ahu.

For future volunteer opportunities with MOKA, contact 768-3606.