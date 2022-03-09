HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unfortunate incident has brought an outpour of support from the parents and alumni at Kamehameha Schools after nearly 500 lei needed for the song contest were stolen.

An army of volunteers is hoping to make a new batch in time for the event.

The Kamehameha Schools Song Contest will take place at the Blaisdell Arena on Friday. But all the lei still need to have ribbons on them so they need to be done by Thursday. That means it’s all hands on deck for the volunteers.

Volunteers from all over are holding what they call lei-making parties as they try to replace 480 lei stolen on Tuesday.

“There’s people who are just like, ‘how do I get it there,’ and there’s people who didn’t even graduate from Kamehameha and they’re like, ‘can I order this on Amazon to get it to you quickly?'” said Kea Peters an alumna from the class of 2007.

There’s been no shortage of people offering to help. But the first obstacle was getting enough yarn that’s colored patty green, for the sophomore class. There wasn’t enough on the island so boxes of them were donated and flown in from the mainland on Wednesday.

Now it’s a matter of making enough of them in time.

“We will push through the night and whatever yarn we get we will finish so this is just a starter.” Elaine Peters, parent

“I’m actually gonna go take yarn to my other friend. He’s off tonight, he’s a cop, he offered to help so I’m gonna teach him. He’s gonna pump out some lei whether he wants to or not,” said Liz Takamori, from the class of 2003.

The song contest has always been a highlight each year. But because of the pandemic, this will be the first in three years. More than 100 volunteers are determined to make it right.

“Even if it’s a negative situation you can always turn it around. There’s always a way to go about it and you are never alone,” said Kea Peters.

“Song contest is the one event of the year for your entire class gets together for one cause to sing together and hopefully win,” said Takamori.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way no if‘s ands or buts about it ain’t no stopping us now,” said Elaine Peters.

Volunteers said this outpouring of support will make the event even more special.