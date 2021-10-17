Volunteers spruce up Chinatown Gateway area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Community volunteers beautified the Chinatown Gateway area.

Graffiti was removed. The Chinatown Gateway arch on the corner of N. King Street and River Street was repainted and repaired.

The revitalization efforts took place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Members of A Better Chinatown Association (ABCA) say it is a part of their plan to promote Chinatown.

“I am glad that we removed the graffiti and repainted the Chinatown Gateway,” said Eddie Flores, Chairman of L & L Hawaiian Barbecue and on behalf of A Better Chinatown Association. “It has been neglected for many years. We will make this our annual project to beautify Chinatown.”

For more information and to volunteer with ABCA, visit honoluluchinatown.org.