HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers and parents put up a show of aloha for Kamehameha Schools Kapalama sophomore class by replacing nearly 500 green yarn lei that were stolen.

The 480 lei was for students to wear during the school’s song contest on March 11.

KHON2 was told that parents and volunteers were able to make enough lei for all the sophomores just in time for the song contest.

In a statement from the school’s Facebook page on Thursday, the class of 2024 extended their appreciation to all support they received. They said groups have contacted them to offer their kokua from not only within the island but from as far away as Korea and throughout the states.

By Thursday, over 250 yarn lei were made.

The song contest has not been held in person since three years ago, before the pandemic.